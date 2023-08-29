SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Jason Talbot, Center Director, and Kaley Collingwood, the Student Government President at Weber Basin Job Corps joined us on the show to share about opportunities available to underserved youth.

They offer an array of academic avenues and career trajectories meticulously designed to align with industry demands. Anchored by the USDA Forest Service and CCC centers, Weber Basin not only imparts academic knowledge but also equips students with vocational skills that cater to the evolving needs of businesses. Students take the spotlight as representatives of various vocational trades, showcasing their expertise and training. This dynamic approach comes alive as students provide hands-on demonstrations of their acquired career skills. The program is not only about education but also community involvement, seeking partnerships with local businesses to offer work-based learning opportunities and employment prospects.

For those looking to explore this transformative initiative, visit Jobcorps.gov and the Weber Basin Job Corps Facebook page for more information.