Trina Bowman, otherwise knows as Trending with Trina, stopped by to talk about the most wearable fashion for moms and mature women.

Bowman says fall trends include knits, chunky sweaters and bold colors. Oversized is in — especially for teens, but Bowman suggests women find the clothing styles that are flattering to their body regardless of the style. As far as pants, bootcut jeans and tailored pants are very flattering and trendy. Other on-trend pieces include vegan leather, midi dresses and ruffles.

Bowman also offers personal styling where she assesses what looks good on each person individually and chooses different styles that flatter them. If you’re interested in personalized styling, Bowman is offering 10% off consultations, virtual and in-person, if you book now.

To see more fashion tips from Trina, visit her website, Instagram and TikTok.