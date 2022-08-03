An american in Paris.

Sounds familiar? Michelle Christensen found her start for her business, My Little Belleville, in France.

She began as an illustrator and put her drawings onto her products, resulting in Anthropologie picking up her products to sell.

She moved to Paris and was inspired by a small part called Belleville with its diversity and culture, reminding her of her childhood in China and now life in France. After France, Christensen moved to Philadelphia to work for Anthropologie and create for them.

