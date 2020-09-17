We visit Ogden gem Beehive Naturals

Stephanie Sam Ginn are a multi-talented husband and wife team who have recently opened Beehive Naturals on historic 25th street in Ogden. Stephanie expertly makes the products, bringing the science from esthetician and hair stylist background to her creations. Sam handles marketing and wholesale accounts, as well as builds the beautiful shelving structures you see in the shop.

This family run business started in 2015. Prior to starting the business, the couple had an urban farm with chickens, milking goats, honey bees, and a large garden. With an abundance of raw materials Stephanie began making skin care products and soap. After a couple of years making things for the family, Beehive Naturals was born!

Some of the most popular products are goats milk soap, and goats milk lotion. They carry an amazing and very popular face line that includes face soap, sugar scrub, and lotion. Face serum will be added in the coming weeks. The all natural aluminum free deodorant is also very popular.

There are wonderful gift sets for holidays and special occasions, each are completely customizable and fit multiple budgets. They are perfect for host and hostess gifts for Thanksgiving and the rest of the holiday season!

Visit Beehive Naturals at 186 25th Street Ogden, Tuesday – Saturday from 11 am to 6 pm, with expanded hours as the holiday approaches. Hop online to stay up to date at beehivenaturals.com and follow along on IG @beehive_naturals and on Facebook at Beehive Naturals.



