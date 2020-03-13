We turn the studio lights out to show the importance of hand washing

- We’ve all been told to wash our hands, especially with the worldwide spread of the Coronavirus, but just how long is necessary to remove all the germs? Actress Kristen Bell posted pictures on her social media of the effectiveness of using soap and water, so we decided to give it a try live on the air! Watch and find out what the black light found after just rinsing, washing with soap for ten seconds, and then washing with soap for thirty seconds. It’s lights out in our studio to put the spotlight on getting rid of germs on your hands!