We try the viral broom challenge!

- On Good Things Utah today – It’s been trending on social media since last weekend, is the broom challenge a real thing or just a hoax? We give it a try… And actress Jennifer Aniston celebrates a big birthday with a selfie AND by posing on the cover of a magazine. We’ll tell you why so many people say they like Jennifer, but not this latest picture of her. And going braless at work – yep, it’s the latest trend that Millennials say should be more accepted. Would your business be all for it, or against banning bras? And did you know the letters in your name are each associated with colors? Reagan’s name looks like a rainbow!
- And at the end of the show, it’s the perfect game for Galentines Day – if you need an icebreaker, this game is sure to get the conversation going. Join us while we celebrate the ladies in our life, on a Thursday edition of GTU.