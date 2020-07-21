We try the splatter paint TikTok trend

Our executive producer Marchelle is cooler than the rest of us, because she’s the only one who has TikTok. We’re all totally downloading it after this. She taught us a splatter paint project that she did at home with her boys, and it actually creates absolutely beautiful pieces of art!

There are two ways to do them, and one involves a power drill, so be careful. Go get yourself a bunch of craft paint, you can find them for as low as 99 cents at various craft stores, then follow along with Marchelle’s instructions here!

Oh, and be sure and wear clothes you don’t mind getting dirty. Watch these two clips, then go get your Bob Ross on! Happy painting!