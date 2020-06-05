We try out new spot Bewilder Brewing

Bewilder Brewing Company is new in town, and boy is it tasty! We want them to thrive, so we invited them to be today’s save the faves! We got to try:

Bratwurst, a traditional german pork sausage with pepper, nutmeg, ginger, cardamom, and lemon peel. Spicy Italian, a traditional Italian American pork sausage with fennel, coriander, caraway, fennel, and plenty of cayenne. Suffolk, a traditional English pork sausage made with sage, nutmeg, mace, ginger, parsley, and a dash of cayenne. Longanisa, a Filipino sausage made with chicken, garlic, onion, oregano, and paprika. Criollo, an Argentinian beef sausage made with a little pork, garlic, fennel, red wine, and oregano. A selection of our house made pickles, mustard and baguettes.

Bewilder Brewery started as a homebrew shop called Salt City Brew Supply in Midvale, and expanded from there. The chef is classically trained, and learned how to make sausage in Astoria, Queens in New York. They currently use pigs that raised on the grains leftover from beer making.



Open 12pm-8pm Sunday-Thurs, and 12pm-9pm Fri, Saturday. With a great brunch menu each Sunday from 12-3. You can also pre-order their sausages to cook yourself Monday-Thursday for pickup Friday-Sunday! Visit Bewilder at 445 South 400 West, SLC and online at www.bewilderbeer.com