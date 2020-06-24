We try Mr. Shabu in today’s Save the Faves

Mr. Shabu at The Gateway spoiled us today! Once you watch this segment, you’ll want to pay them a visit immediately. Locally owned, Shabu Shabu means “swish swish” in Japanese, meaning that vegetables/meat are swished in the broth to cook/eat!

Shabu Shabu is a Japanese originated dish but enjoyed in Korea as well. Most Asian countries have their own version of shabu shabu. It’s a comfort food dish for many Asian countries.

Mr. Shabu’s owner has 18 years of experience in the meat supply business. All meats at Mr. Shabu were selected by the owner with his extensive knowledge in meats. Two meats are US Wagyu and one is USDA prime cut. The meat is cut very thin, so it cooks almost immediately with the “swish swish” motion.

They’ve got an all you can eat lunch and dinner option which includes seven unlimited appetizers, nine types of unlimited meats, and all you can eat salad bar that has over fifty options!

Very interactive, kids have a fun experience being able to be their own chef and encourages them to try new vegetables/food, great for date nights & events. Guests cook their own vegetables/noodles/seafood/meat in a house made broth of their choice.

At Mr. Shabu, there is truly something for everyone! Some seafood options are shrimp, clam, mussel, baby octopus, and crab. Vegetable options are napa cabbage, bok choy, cilantro, broccoli, tofu, Japanese squash, 4 kinds of mushroom, corn, and lotus root. Some noodle options are udon, ramen, rice cake, and konjac. All broths and sauces are made in house.

Due to COVID 19, they are taking many precautions to keep both customers and employees safe.

Mr. Shabu is located at 159 S Rio Grande Street in SLC, on the South end at the Gateway in restaurant row. Open 7 days a week! Sunday – Thursday 11 am – 2:30 pm, and 5 pm – 9:30. Friday and Saturday 11 am – 2:30 pm, and 5 pm – 10:30 pm. Also available for to-go on DoorDash.

www.mrshabu.com Follow along on Instagram for giveaways and event info at @mrshabu_gateway

Thank you Thursday event going on right now. Every Thursday, healthcare workers & first responders get 50% off for lunch or dinner.