SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) Who doesn’t love Oreos? We here at GTU are big fans of the super Centurian cookie that is a fan favorite so we couldn’t help ourselves when we saw this new TikTok trend. The fabulous and beautiful producer of our sister show, Daily Dish, and our good friend, Sariah Farmer made the recipe in the kitchen.

Ingredients:

2 packs of double stuffed Oreos.

3 tbps of milk (Plant based milk will make the recipe entirely vegan. Oreos are an accidental vegan snack.)

Separate the cookies. Twist the cookies and scrape off the cream into a bowl. Repeat until all of the cookies and cream are separated. Crush the cookies. Pop the chocolate cookies into a food processor and pulse until the cookies turn into a fine crumb. Make the dough. Add 3 tbsp milk to the cookies and pulse until everything comes together in a dough. Roll out the dough. On a piece of plastic wrap, shape the dough into a rough rectangle with your hands. Use a rolling pin to roll the dough out evenly. Trim the edges so they’re straight. Mix the cream. Mix the cream with 2 tsp of milk, until smooth and creamy.

Spread the cream. Evenly spread the cream onto the cookie base. Roll. Roll up the cookie tightly around the cream, using the plastic wrap to help you. If you have time, wrap the roll up in plastic wrap and let it set in the fridge for a while. Slice. Use a sharp knife and slice through the roll to make cute lil sushi rounds and enjoy!

The recipe is a fun activity and while it might not be the most aesthetically pleasing, it is still tasty. You can use any variety of Oreos and it will be a smash hit. While this may not turned out the way we expected, the ladies had a great time and we learned how TikTok is not always reality. Be sure to watch Daily Dish weekdays at 12:30 pm MDT on ABC 4.