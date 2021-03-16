We test out Reagan’s pants on the green screen and why you should sleep with your dog

Intermountain Healthcare and Maverik – Adventure’s First Stop are joining together to donate $2 million in funding to support a Utah Department of Health program to mitigate the spread and negative impact of COVID-19 and support vulnerable community members.

Community health workers are actively addressing the health disparities among communities of color that have widened during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Community health workers are frontline public health workers who have a unique relationship with the community they serve and can act as a bridge between the community and health and social resources.

They facilitate access to services and improve the quality and cultural and linguistic competence of service delivery. Community health workers often share race, ethnicity, language, socioeconomic status, and life experiences with the community members they assist.

Community health workers also identify and address COVID-19 positive individuals' social needs to help them be socially isolated and remain housed.

The Utah Department of Health COVID Communities Partnership (CCP) is a program developed by the UDOH Office of Health Disparities. UDOH will use the funding to support the community-based organizations and local health departments that are a part of the CCP project.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, we moved quickly to establish a response. Community health workers were identified as a necessary component to help mitigate the spread and effects of COVID-19 on underserved and underrepresented communities, particularly racial/ethnic minority communities,” said Dulce Diez, director of the Office of Health Disparities at the Utah Department of Health.