- She had a line around the Salt Palace Convention Center to meet her, but actor Neve Campbell still made sure to take the time to talk with our Nicea DeGering about her time in Utah and why Scream has had such a lasting effecting on fans. Campbell says this is her very first time here at FanX, and she’s happy to be in town, “thus far great! People seem excited to be here, fans have been lovely and I’m really excited to see other members of the cast.”
- With the actor’s strike Campbell is not allowed to talk about any of her projects specifically, but says Scream has been around for twenty-five years and has endured because people are such huge fans of the movies. “They’ve grown up with the movies, they see them again and again and again. They are funny, they are scary and they’ve managed to get good talent in each one.” Campbell says moments like FanX are so great because when she did theater there was always an immediate response from the audience, but that’s not the case with film and television. The actor is removed from the fans. You don’t get their response unless you do something like a convention like FanX. She says “it’s really nice to have conversations with people and see how the work touches them in different ways.” Come back to Utah soon Neve!
