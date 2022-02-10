We take you inside the Leonardo in downtown Salt Lake City

- On GTU this morning – We are live at the Leonardo in downtown Salt Lake City! The interactive museum is full of exhibits and fun for all ages. So why call it the Leonardo? From the Mona Lisa to the Vitruvian Man, so much of Leonardo da Vinci’s artwork is iconic. The original Renaissance Man, Leonardo was not only a painter, but also a scientist, musician, engineer, and mathematician. Many of his scientific musings and theories were later discovered to have a basis in fact and his paintings have made an indelible mark on art history. Together with Michelangelo and Raphael, Leonardo is considered one of the pillars of the Italian Renaissance. Born in 1452, his career began when this great period of art was heating up, and he continued to keep up with his younger colleagues throughout his career.
- And many people who don’t normally visit museums have a tendency to dismiss them as boring and often wonder what the appeal is. People visit museums for a variety of reasons, some personal, some societal, and we thought it would be interesting to examine these reasons in an effort to dispel the notions of the naysayers and perhaps challenge them to change their minds and broaden their horizons. Nicea tells us how going to the Leonardo can even make you a ‘more interesting person’!
- Finally, one mom wonders what happened to her child when he became a teenager, maybe you’ve felt this same way: “I didn’t see it coming, the change that seemed to happen overnight when my oldest was on the cusp of his teen years. At first I thought maybe something was wrong. Perhaps there was something going on at school I needed to know about. I peppered him with questions, trying to dig into his life and all I did was stir some dust around. He was quiet, seemed angry, no longer cared about getting a Happy Meal or going on a bike ride with me. The time he spent in his room tripled. The little boy who was curious, couldn’t stop talking, and loved family get-togethers was gone. I really struggled the year my son changed. I felt like I didn’t know how to parent him anymore. I missed who he was; I missed who we were. That was six years ago. My son is now almost nineteen and this quiet young man is here to stay.” Our hosts weigh in this morning. Hope you join us for a fun live show from the Leonardo on this Thursday edition of GTU.
