We share an emotional letter from a GTU viewer

- On the second hour of GTU this morning – We read the sweetest letter from one of our viewers. She shares why started watching the show, and how it “saved her” during the pandemic.
- Plus, it’s National Biscuit Day and Popeye’s is celebrating! Find out the deals you can get on their amazing biscuits for dinner tonight. And speaking of delicious chicken – Chick-fil-A is limiting the number of sauces it’s giving out to customers because of limited stock. The chicken chain said Wednesday that industry-wide supply chain issues, which are affecting essentially every aspect of the economy, has resulted in a “shortage of select items” that Chick-fil-A serves, including sauces. In response, Chick-fil-A is only giving customers one dipping sauce cup per item ordered at many of its 2,600 US restaurants. “We are actively working to make adjustments to solve this issue quickly and apologize to our guests for any inconvenience,” the company said in a statement.
- And at the end of the show, do you want a tattoo but are afraid to commit? This new version might be just what you need. This isn’t a press-on tattoo, it’s applied by a tattoo artist but it isn’t going to stick around forever. Ali explains how it works! Hope you join us for a busy Friday on GTU Hour 2.