We send love and appreciation to our GTU hair stylist

- On Good Things Utah this morning – Our long-time GTU hairstylist Matthew Landis is stepping away from styling us here at ABC4. And after an incredible eight year close relationship with our team, we want to extend our love and appreciation to Matthew!
- Plus, singer Demi Lovato has repeatedly opened up to fans about their personal life through documentaries and candid Instagram posts. Now, Lovato has a new announcement: They’re non-binary. Lovato, 28, shared the news on Instagram and in a new 4D with Demi Lovato podcast, pointing out that they now prefer the pronouns “they/them.” I’ve spent the majority of my life growing in front of all of you,” Lovato wrote on Instagram. “You’ve seen the good, the bad, and everything in between. Not only has my life been a journey for myself, I was also living for those on the other side of the cameras.” Lovato then said that they are “proud” to identify as non-binary, and it’s a decision they made “after a lot of healing and self-reflective work.”
- And many of us are completely exhausted right now. Nearly half of working Americans report feeling mentally and physically drained at the end of the workday, and about 1 in 3 remote employees report often feeling tired or having little energy, according to a March survey of over 570 professionals by the Society for Human Resource Management. Taking a mental health day off work is one small way to make a positive difference in your mood and well-being. To be clear, a 24-hour break is not going to fix all of your work-related stress, but it can help. Lisa Orbé-Austin, a licensed psychologist who focuses on helping professionals manage their careers, said that when it’s effective, a mental health day can provide some relief, a greater ability to emotionally regulate, or a greater sense of perspective. We share which day of the week is the best to recharge!
- Finally, while everyone strives to get enough sleep as possible, the actual number of hours of sleep that people need per night actually changes as you age. For example, you probably needed more shut-eye during your childhood years when growing up than you did as you began to get older and reached adulthood. That’s why babies and children tend to go to bed earlier at night and sleep for more hours during the day than busy, working adults. There are some variables that come into play, but there’s a general guideline as to the number of hours (estimated) you’d need based on your age group. Here’s how and why the number changes with age, as well as how you can figure out what’s the best number for your own body’s needs. Surae has all the numbers you need to get the most zzzzz’s. Hope you join us for a fun Thursday on GTU.
