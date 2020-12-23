We scream for ice cream!

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

One chat with Emma Christopherson of Normal Club Proves it’s always ice cream season!

The Normal Club store is operating as online ordering for curbside delivery for foreseeable future. The ice cream truck lab is somewhat normal operations, though following very strict covid guidelines, and encouraging online ordering at lab, too.

Normal is offering Pint Club, a monthly subscription for exclusive pints! They make funky flavors, and want to test out new products on their pint club members. If pint club approved, we’ll launch it! sign up on their website www.normal.club/pint-club or email hi@normal.club .

They’re also launching a weekly delivery service for pints, bars, sandwiches, normal swag and cinnamon rolls. Normal will be expanding to offer delivery from Ogden to Park City to Provo!

Holiday specials will go on sale the second week of Dec for preorder! Buche de Normal (BOOSH!) and a vegan tropical bouch, and a chocolate bomb.

Pizza Nono and Normal are collaborating. Mention take and bake pizza at Nono and get a pint of ice cream. $20 for pizza + a pint.

Normal ice cream is also available at Caputos Downtown, Caputos 15th, Caputos Holladay, The Store at Gateway, The Store in Holladay. They also can be purchased with dinner from Oqquirh.

Visit www.normal.club for more information, visit their store at 169 East 900 South, Salt Lake City and connect on Instagram: @normal.club