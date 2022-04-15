- On GTU Hour 2 this morning – It’s a special goodbye show for us on Good Things Utah this morning. Join us as we send off our long-time producer McCall Gray. She has been behind the scenes making our shows look incredible for seven years now. A year and a half ago when we added our second hour of GTU she took charge and made the transition seamless. We are looking back at McCall’s special shows this morning, and celebrating her new adventure being a catering and event designer at Cuisine Unlimited Catering and Special Events. Good luck McCall and don’t forget once a part of the GTU family – always part of the GTU family!
- And speaking of special shows, Good Morning America had one as well this week. Robin Roberts is celebrating twenty years on the show! Robin said during the broadcast she was unaware of the milestone until she was tipped off by a producer. Roberts, a longtime ESPN reporter, began contributing to “GMA” in 1995 and moved to full-time news anchor in 2002. She was named co-anchor, alongside Charles Gibson and Diane Sawyer, in 2005. The most-watched network morning program, which debuted in 1975, fêted its own with a studio decorated with Roberts cutouts and recorded messages. Tennis legend Billie Jean King remembered nudging Roberts away from ESPN when the “GMA” offer came in. Michelle Obama also had a message for her pal, whom Obama referred to as “my girl.” The former first lady celebrated Roberts’ “humor and grace, your curiosity and compassion. Oh, and your one-of-a-kind smile.”
- At the end of the show – It’s our last look behind the scenes at our Senior Producer McCall’s home for the last seven years. As she leaves the booth for the last time – we wish her all the luck in her brand new job! Hope you tune in with us for an emotional GTU Hour 2.