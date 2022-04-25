- On GTU this morning – A good friend of Good Things Utah and someone we will all miss and remember fondly is former Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch, the longest-serving Republican senator in US history. He died in Salt Lake City on Saturday at the age of 88. Hatch, the former Senate president pro tempore, served in the chamber for 42 years from 1977 to 2019. The Hatch Foundation confirmed his death in a release, which did not include a cause “A man of wisdom, kindness, character, and compassion, Orrin G. Hatch was everything a United States Senator should be,” said A. Scott Anderson, chairman of the Hatch Foundation. “He exemplified a generation of lawmakers brought up on the principles of comity and compromise, and he embodied those principles better than anyone. In a nation divided, Orrin Hatch helped show us a better way by forging meaningful friendships on both sides of the aisle.”
- Plus, we are talking about teens. American adolescence is undergoing a drastic change. Three decades ago, the gravest public health threats to teenagers in the United States came from binge drinking, drunken driving, teenage pregnancy and smoking. These have since fallen sharply, replaced by a new public health concern: soaring rates of mental health disorders. In 2019, 13% of adolescents reported having a major depressive episode, a 60% increase from 2007. Emergency room visits by children and adolescents in that period also rose sharply for anxiety, mood disorders and self-harm. And for people ages 10-24, suicide rates, stable from 2000-07, leaped nearly 60% by 2018, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The decline in mental health among teenagers was intensified by the COVID-19 pandemic but predated it, spanning racial and ethnic groups, urban and rural areas and the socioeconomic divide. In December, in a rare public advisory, the U.S. surgeon general warned of a “devastating” mental health crisis among adolescents.
- And “I bribe my kids and I’m not sorry.” That’s what one author says about parenting. “It works, and it makes my life easier. When my kids were younger, I was obsessed with Supernanny. It was a reality TV show where parents struggling to get their kids to listen would ask an experienced, no-nonsense British woman named Jo Frost to come into their home, observe what was going on, and give the parents some tough love about why they were so stressed about their “difficult” kids.” Tune in for more or click here: https://www.huffpost.com/entry/i-bribe-my-kids-with-technology-and-im-not-sorry_b_57ae3d5be4b0e7935e04e62f
- Hope you tune in for these Hot Topics and more this morning on a Monday edition of GTU.
