We remember long time Jeopardy host Alex Trebek

Good Things Utah

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Sign up for our GTU Newsletter and Recipe Newsletter, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!
  • On Good Things Utah today – The long time game show host passed away at the age of 80 on Sunday morning reportedly surrounded by family and friends. We have reaction pouring in from contestants and fans.
  • Plus, Utah’s governor declares a State of Emergency to better deal with COVID-19. We’ll tell you what exactly his announcement last night means for you and your family over the next two weeks.
  • And President-elect Joe Biden speaks to America over the weekend, vowing to unify the country after a divisive election. We have the latest on his transition to the White House.
  • And at the end of the show, can we play it now? Too early? Brian talks us through the tough holiday music decisions being made by local radio stations – only one is currently playing Christmas music so far! Hope you join us for a busy Monday edition of GTU.
Nicea DeGering
Nicea DeGering
Nicea loves morning television in Utah! A self-proclaimed “night person,“ she has been getting up and hopping onto the Good Things Utah set for over a decade now.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Politics

More Politics

Good Things Utah Sponsors