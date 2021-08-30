We remember legendary actor Ed Asner and is it okay to call your co-worker a nickname?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) - Utah's top education official says the U.S. Education Department is "unfairly" defining the state's limits on mask mandates. This comes after the department announced it is launching a civil rights investigation against Utah and four other Republican-led states over their laws prohibiting schools from enacting masking requirements.

The Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights, or OCR, is reviewing whether statewide laws in Utah and the four other states discriminate against students with disabilities, who are at a greater risk for severe illness from COVID-19, by preventing them from safely accessing in-person learning.