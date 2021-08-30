We remember legendary actor Ed Asner and is it okay to call your co-worker a nickname?

- On the second hour of GTU this morning – Legendary actor Ed Asner, who starred on the “Mary Tyler Moore” show, died over the weekend. He was 91. Asner’s official Twitter account shared the news on Sunday. “We are sorry to say that our beloved patriarch passed away this morning peacefully. Words cannot express the sadness we feel. With a kiss on your head- Goodnight dad. We love you,” the account’s post read. We are talking about the impact Asner made in movies we all love this morning.
- Plus, Chip Gaines is bald! The ‘Fixer Upper’ star debuts bold new look after charity drive. There was a good reason behind his unpopular shoulder-length locks! The “Fixer Upper” star, who made waves with his shoulder-length locks earlier this summer, shaved his head after raising more than $300,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, according to a release shared with TODAY. The new look is quite the shock — Gaines is entirely bald, though he’s kept his short beard and mustache intact.
- And is it really so bad to call a co-worker by an affectionate name? Is “Greggie poo” really supposed to be an affectionate term? Are there certain people who can still get away with these terms, under certain circumstances, with certain people? Sure. But those are unique conditions that don’t apply to 99 percent of the workforce. Do these alone amount to a fireable offense? No. But do many people find them offensive? Yes. So why sound dated and risk it, cutie pie? We are talking nick names at work – appropriate or not?
- Finally, get in the spirit of Halloween before October even starts – Old Navy has the cutest festive jammies for babies and Surae is showing us the styles so you can grab them before they are gone. Hope you join us for the second hour of GTU on a Monday morning.
