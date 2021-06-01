We remember Jazz great Mark Eaton

- On Good Things Utah this morning – The news that Mark Eaton — a giant of a man who never looked down on anyone — died Friday night, apparently of a heart attack, was as jarring as it was unexpected. To his many friends and admirers, from inside and outside the basketball world, to his Park City community, to the restaurants he ran, to the business leaders he motivated, Big Mark was the very picture of life and vitality. It was like hearing a redwood had fallen. If you would like to read the entire tribute to Mark Eaton click here: https://www.deseret.com/2021/5/29/22460336/mark-eaton-biking-buddy-recalls-friendship-with-jazz-center-who-died-at-age-64
- Plus, Jen Shah was slammed by fans as “disgusting” after her cousin promoted a GoFundMe page to help with the Bravo star’s legal fees. Danny Filipe shared on his Instagram page a GoFundMe titled Justice For Jen Shah. The campaign aimed to raise $2.5 million to cover the Bravo star’s legal fees as she is set to appear in court in October after she allegedly scammed elderly customers into paying her thousands of dollars. We have the latest on Shah’s legal battle.
- And finally, it’s summer and Surae has ways to keep your kids outside and off their screens. Here’s an important list to print out: Tasks to Complete Before Using Screens: Brush your teeth, Bathe/shower/wash face, Get dressed, Eat breakfast/lunch. We know it’s the basics, but parenting experts say this really works!
And at the end of the show, Reagan tells us a few tricks that will make your day run a little bit more smoothly. Including how to fake a hint of confidence!