We preview the VP debate, and why one mom lets her kids back talk

On Good Things Utah today – Legendary guitarist Eddie Van Halen has died at the age of 65, his son tweeted Tuesday. “I can’t believe I’m having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning,” his son Wolfgang said in a statement. We look back this morning at the career of a rock legend.

Plus, the vice presidential debate is tonight at the University of Utah and there has already been behind the scenes back and forth between the two camps. We’ll tell you about the controversy behind the plexiglass dividers on stage.

And should you let your kids backtalk? One mom says yes, and her thoughts are going viral. Why she says it’s good for children to speak their minds.

Rebel Wilson is posting new photos with dramatic weight loss. We’ll tell you what the actress has been doing to get healthy during the pandemic.

And a retired NASA astronaut spent 340 days on the International Space Station before returning to Earth in March 2016. Life now often takes him back to life then. Scott Kelly lives in Colorado now, but spent the start of the coronavirus lockdown in a high-rise apartment in downtown Houston, Texas, which reminded him of his time in space – including a structured routine and a conscious effort to stay positive.

“There were a lot of parallels, (though) I would say that living in my apartment for a year – if I had to do that versus a year in space – the apartment wins every time,” Kelly, 56, told TODAY. “I think I learned things in space that helped me and I think it can help people in this situation.”

