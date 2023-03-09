- On today’s Good Things Utah we sit down with a true bronc riding cowboy! He’s one of only two artists besides country singer Chris Ledoux to both compete in rodeo and perform on the main stage at Wyoming’s Cheyenne Frontier Days. Chancey Williams will release his highly-anticipated upcoming album, One of These Days, on March 24th. The title track will be Williams’ latest single effort. The project is produced and largely co-written by hit-maker Trent Wilmon – he’s written hits for Cody Johnson, Eric Church, Granger Smith, Little Big Town, Brad Paisley, and more.
- Originally from Moorcroft, Wyoming Williams is currently on the road nationwide as both support and a headliner. While on tour, Williams takes the time to make regular visits to local Fisher House locations to perform for the families of wounded military personal. The Fisher House Foundation builds comfort homes where military and veteran families can stay free of charge, while a loved one is in the hospital. Think of it as the Ronald McDonald House for our military. Williams is performing at our local Fisher House after today’s show. If you would like to see him perform live while he’s in town, tickets are still available at The Outlaw Saloon in Ogden, Utah tonight March 9th. The show is 21 and over and begins at 7 p.m. Visit www.chanceywilliams.com for more on the multi-talented Chancey Williams.
We meet the talented country singer who competes in rodeo and performs on stage
by: Nicea DeGering
Posted:
Updated:
