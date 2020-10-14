We meet the newest face on Shark Tank

In today's parenting moment, we have the funniest parents on social media this week! Before you nearly lose your children (and your sanity) in that corn maze, or attempt to carve pumpkins without destroying your kitchen, grab that pumpkin spice latte and laugh along with us as we count down some of the funniest things parents said online this week!

Let's get married and have kids so instead of trying a pumpkin beer you can stop the crying while I go back into the corn maze to find the shoe.

Child: I say "yes ma'am' and 'no ma'am' to my teacher. Me: You sure didn't learn those great manners from me. Where'd you learn that? Child: Chick-fil-a I

Son, 6: Mom, pretend I'm not here. Me: Done.

Ever notice how '2 more minutes' to a toddler can mean whatever length of time you wish it be?

Dear moms of adult children, do they ever thank you for picking up their used q-tips up off the bathroom floor? Just don't want to get my hopes up.

What serving lunch to a toddler is like...Monday: I don't eat bologna. Tuesday: Bologna is my favorite food.