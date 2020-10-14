We meet the newest face on Shark Tank

- On Good Things Utah today – The new season of Shark Tank premieres this week and the hit show has a brand new host. Mr. Wonderful introduces us to the man that founded TOMS shoes.
- Plus, the Bachelorette is back and Clare is looking for love during a pandemic. We’ll tell you about all the changes the hit ABC show had to take to keep the contestants safe this season.
- And Jane Fonda does a candid interview about sex in her 80’s. The workout star, activist and actress says she’s… well, you’ll just have to tune in to find out!
- Finally, the i-Phone 12 has been announced and will you rush to buy it? Reagan says no, Nicea and Surae say, maybe. We’ll tell you why so many consumers are divided just like our hosts!
- This just might be one of the coolest Halloween displays we’ve ever seen, and it’s right here in Utah. Kendra Hicken of Pleasant Grove posted this on her social media feed, and she tells us her family loves to decorate their home for the holidays and likes the joy it brings to the faces of kids in and around their neighborhood because it adds excitement to the season. Kendra said these specific effects were trying to emulate Disney’s haunted mansion. Her husband Kyle did all of the outdoor decorating and we think it’s downright fantastic!
