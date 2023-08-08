Deep clean those tough stains and odors right out of your carpets with Zerorez

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – When cleaning carpets, it’s very difficult to truly rinse out all the soap that can be left behind from traditional cleaners – often resulting in sticky or crunchy carpets and rugs. With Zerorez’s Zero Residue cleaning system, that’s not an issue.

Zerorez doesn’t clean with soap. No soaps. no shampoos. Zerorerz technology cleans with Zr Water® – a powerful cleaner that is non-toxic and completely safe for people, pets, and the planet.

And with Zerorez, they use a special subextraction tool that allows them to clean all the way down to the subfloor – helping to tackle those pesky pet stains and odors to the core.

Schedule your carpet cleaning today with Zerorez – just $25 per room! Minimums and restrictions apply.

Schedule an appointment today at Zerorez.com. Cleaning services are available in Salt Lake, Utah, Davis and Weber Counties.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sponsored by Zerorez.