We look back at the life of legendary broadcaster Larry King

Hundreds of American flags line the national mall in Washington D.C., and none of them are as large as the one from Utah. You may have seen the football field sized flag during the inauguration ceremonies these last couple days, this flag comes from Centerville 50 Star Productions where employees haven't worked since the beginning of the pandemic.

Amy Barnett from 50 Star Productions tells us the story of how four employees rushed to get the flag up while thousands of National Guardsmen were securing the Nation's Capitol City! 150 feet by 300 feet, it was a challenge to put it together on a windy day, but 50 Star Productions nailed it. http://fiftystarproductions.com