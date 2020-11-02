We look back at a spook-tacular Halloween weekend

  • On Good Things Utah today – We look back at our favorite family Halloween photos and pictures from the show – we are all still recovering from the Spice Girls World Tour!
  • Plus, Utah County is making headlines this morning after police shut down a Halloween party in Saratoga Springs with thousands of attendees over the weekend. Police say the majority of the party goers were not wearing masks.
  • And family and fans are mourning the loss of legendary actor Sean Connery. The first man to play James Bond passed away at the age of 90 in the Bahamas over the weekend.
  • And at the end of the show, uh oh, Halloween is over but your Zodiac sign might have a dark side? Deena tells us what trait each sign has that is definitely not so desirable! Hope you tune in for fun a Monday edition of GTU.
Nicea DeGering
Nicea loves morning television in Utah! A self-proclaimed “night person,“ she has been getting up and hopping onto the Good Things Utah set for over a decade now.

