We look back at a spook-tacular Halloween weekend

Tate Stock is a local who just had a successful appearance on the hit show Shark Tank last Friday night. Breaking multiple records, this entrepreneur has an incredible story of developing the Chirp Wheel+.

The Chirp Wheel+ is comprised of 100% PVC free injection molding that can hold over 500lbs, and wrapped in compression sensitive padding. It features a patent-pending Spinal Canal™ to relieve pressure along the spine and is available in three sizes.