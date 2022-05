In honor of Mother’s Day weekend, we interviewed our own moms! Deena, Nicea, and Surae each asked their moms the same three questions: What did you think when I was placed in your arms? What does Motherhood mean to you? What’s been your greatest joy in parenting me?

See what each mama had to say. This one left us teary-eyed! One things is for sure, mothers and women are truly incredible. Happy Mother’s Day to all of you out there!