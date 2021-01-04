We have you covered with cute gift ideas for the kids!

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Here are some cute gift ideas for the kiddos that will keep them entertained and have fun!

A Very Lappy Christmas is a holiday story that keep kids reading and busy. It combines the magic of Christmas with self-acceptance, teamwork, and love.

It’s set in Kennett Square Pennsylvania. A Finnish Lapphund named Snowy lives with her seven brothers, their parents, their sister Brandi, a lovely rescue dog, and their human family.

The young Lappies want to learn about their ancestors who herded reindeer in the Arctic for thousands of years, as well as their grandparents, parents, aunts, and uncles.

Price: $9.74

happylappies.com

This is a kid pleaser! Wild Dough is handmade in Australia. The non-toxic playdough is perfect for sensory quarantine activities and stress relief.

It was created by a mom, it’s super soft, nicely scented, and available in a variety of vibrant colors that appeal to both young and old alike!

Price: $14.95

wilddoughco.com

The next is a beautiful bracelet jewelry kit. Delicora Jewelry is a DIY elastic jewelry kit for older kids. It includes a mix of beads and spacers.

This will have kids not only busy for a couple hours, but proud to have made something for themselves and loved ones!

Price: $8.00

delicora.com

Lastly, more pampering. It’s the ella + mila: Mommy & Me nail Set

The nail polish is formulated to specifically leave out dangerous and harsh ingredients such as Formaldehyde, Xylene, Triphenyl Phosphate and more.

There are more than 220 shades to choose featuring chip-resistant, quick-dry and high-shine formulas!

The company remains vegan, animal cruelty-free and made in the USA.

Available on Target, Amazon, Ulta, and Walgreens

Price: $16.00

ellamila.com