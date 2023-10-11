Get a sneak peek at what's coming soon at Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah

IVINS, Utah (Good Things Utah) – So there’s a ton of buzz surrounding this amazing development in southwestern Utah – Black Desert Resort in Ivins. Their beautiful 19-hole golf course opened last spring and everyone is lining up to play it – including the PGA (coming in October 2024). But what other amenities and features does Black Desert Resort have in store for visitors and residents?

Nicea got the scoop about all the “Good Things” to come from Patrick Manning, Managing Partner of Black Desert Resort. Manning says top-notching residence and vacation homes are going up, hiking trails, spa services and world-class dining and entertainment as well.. including one of the largest waterparks in operation in the western U.S. This is a big development and it’s so exciting to see it all coming together.

Discover and explore what’s to come at BlackDesertResort.com.

Check it out in person: 1500 E Black Desert Dr Ivins, Utah

Sponsored by Black Desert Resort.