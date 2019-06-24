We have a new GTU host!

On Good Things Utah today – we welcome our brand new co-host to the table… Surae Chinn! Surae comes to us from Washington DC, she’s a journalist, the wife of our morning meteorologist Devon Lucie, a mom of two and already loves our state with a passion. We can’t wait for her to take her place at our table!

Plus, for Surae’s first day we brought in our favorite DJ – Rob Ferre from Life of the Party Entertainment, who kept us grooving and moving all the way till the end of the show. Don’t forget to join us this morning for a special Good Things Utah.