We got LUCKY in today’s save the faves

Sink your teeth into this, what we think are the best burgers in town!

After continuously winning accolades, a local favorite, Lucky 13 has decided to expand its offerings into an all ages venue, Lucky’s Iron Door Roadhouse in Jordan Landing.

Not only do they offer deluxe burger options, but other amazing bites on the menu that everyone can enjoy! In today’s spread for Save the Faves, they shared the following:

Bacon Wrapped Jalapeño Poppers-

Plump jalapeños, stuffed with smooth cream cheese, wrapped in our signature house smoked bacon. Served with a side of sweet Asian sauce

7oz chopped chuck patty, topped with freshly smoked pulled pork, grilled Black Forest Ham, melted cheddar cheese, and crisp sliced dill pickles. All on a bed of tender greens, ripe tomatoes and sliced onion. Served with our Cajun Fries.

Crispy bacon, juicy fried chicken, tender spring greens, ripe tomatoes and cool ranch dressing. Wrapped tightly in a warm tortilla. Served with our regular French fries.

7oz chuck patty, topped with deliciously seasoned and caramelized onions, melted cheddar, signature house smoked bacon and house bbq sauce. On a bed of tender spring greens and ripe tomatoes. Served with our very popular garlic fries.

7oz chuck patty smothered in red wine and garlic sautéed mushrooms, and melted Swiss cheese, topping a bowl of our tender spring greens, diced ripe tomatoes and sliced onion. Served with a side of our house made balsamic vinaigrette.

4 slices of our crispy house smoked bacon, layered on top of tender spring greens, sliced ripe tomatoes and mayo. Sandwiched between toasted sourdough bread.

Indoor and outdoor seating is available at both Lucky 13 locations. If you want to stay in though, grab takeout! And don’t miss their new take home cocktails.

Lucky 13

135 W 1300 S, Salt Lake City

lucky13slc.com

Facebook and Instagram: @lucky13slc

Lucky’s Iron Door