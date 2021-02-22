We could be wearing face masks well into 2022

When we paid a visit to the IG of Laura Burtis of The Daisy Dupes, she had us with her bio, "Deal Hunting Like it's my Job"! She's a wealth of knowledge when it comes to fashion on a budget.

She tells us you don't have to pay full price or break the bank to be on trend. Affordable fashion is right at your fingertips! Walmart has totally been stepping up their game in the fashion department. Their spring collection with their brand "Free Assembly" is launching today! Amazon and Target also have a lot of options. All three of these stores offer free returns if you buy it and don't love it. If you do love a brand name that's totally fine! "Just remember", she says, "never pay full price!"

Follow Laura on IG: @daisy_dupes and online: www.daisydupes.com