We chat with the newest Bachelorette Clare Crawley

  • On Good Things Utah today – She’s the Bachelorette that host Chris Harrison says “blew up the Bachelorette”! We ask Clare if “she’s happy?” You have to tune in to see her answer!
  • Plus, which apples are perfect for snacking, baking and sauces this season? It’s fall y’all! We’ll tell you which varieties pair best with your favorite recipes.
  • And celebrities are doing anything they can to inspire you to vote! Mandy Moore danced her way to the mailbox and favorite foods of former first ladies… we’ll tell you who says pizza is always her tasty go-to!
  • And finally, need a quick costume? One that doesn’t cost very much to make? We show you what one mom puts together every year with just cardboard boxes and tissue paper. This is creative! Hope you join us for GTU Hour Two!
Nicea DeGering
Nicea DeGering
Nicea loves morning television in Utah! A self-proclaimed “night person,“ she has been getting up and hopping onto the Good Things Utah set for over a decade now.

