We chat with American Housewife star

Star of American Housewife Diedrich Bader can be seen this Wednesday in an all new episode of the ABC comedy series in an episode titled “Mother’s Little Helper”, January 13 at 8:30 PM (ET/PT).

Diedrich stars as Greg Otto on the hit series. What can we expect this week? When Katie’s mentor and dear friend Tami (Holly Robinson Peete) moves to Westport, Katie wastes no time introducing her to her “A Real Mother” vlog viewers. Meanwhile, Taylor discovers Greg has been keeping an entertaining secret. Holly Robinson Peete guest stars as Tami Gaines.

Many know Diedrich for his roles as Oswald Lee Harvey on the long-running comedy The Drew Carey Show and Lawrence from the film Office Space. Diedrich was on three seasons of HBO’s Veep as Bill Ericsson. He is also currently starring as ‘Rich’ on FX’s Better Things, opposite Pamela Adlon. His upcoming projects include the DC Universe animated series Harley Quinn, for which he voices the role of Batman, and the feature film Jay and Silent Bob Reboot.