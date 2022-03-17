- On GTU this morning – Happy St. Patrick’s Day everybody! We are celebrating with holiday trivia and lucky baby names. Ireland is known as the land of leprechauns, fairies, and unicorns. So, it makes sense that Irish baby names are just as magical and full of whimsy. Plus, culturally-inspired names are quickly gaining popularity for 2022, with some Irish baby name ideas even falling in the top 10 for their gender in 2020, such as Liam and Emma. These baby naming ideas of Celtic origin are full character—not to mention, they’re sure to give you wee one some luck of the Irish, too—which is why giving your baby girl or boy and Irish-inspired baby name could be a good idea. Surae has the adorable list.
- Plus, gorgeous actress Scarlett Johansson wouldn’t have dated Colin Jost in high school! On Tuesday’s Drew Barrymore Show, the Black Widow actress was shown an old photo of her husband as a Jesuit High School student in 1997. “Would high school ScarJo be into high school Colin?” host Barrymore asked (perhaps unaware how much Johansson hates that nickname). Without a beat, Johansson replied, “Um, I don’t think so. No,” while staring at what she called the Saturday Night Live star’s “mushroom cut.” Johansson said both of her brothers, Hunter and Adrian, had that haircut, “and I just can’t. There’s no way. Who decided on that cut as a stylish thing? What hairdresser thought: I’ll try this.”
- And Realtor.com has done us all a favor and rounded up the cheapest places to buy. Earlier this year, the data team combed through 250 metro areas to find the lowest median home prices while also limiting picks to one metro per state to show a broader range of areas. Here are the cheapest places to currently buy a home in the US right now: Tune in or click here for more! https://www.thrillist.com/news/nation/cheapest-cities-buy-home-us
- Hope you join us for a fun holiday edition of GTU on this St. Patty’s Day!
by: Nicea DeGering
