We celebrate Mother’s Day weekend with tributes to our moms

- On Good Things Utah this morning – Happy Mother’s Day weekend to all the moms out there! And for the kids there’s this: Barbie has revealed a brand new version of its iconic DreamHouse. This is the toymaker’s 12th version of the model, and the upgraded digs include everything little ones will love. It’s also one of the most customizable DreamHouses to date, giving children the freedom to switch up lighting and sound with eight different colors, three songs and two soundscapes. Another noticeable difference are the elevated amenities included, such as soft grass and plush blankets.
- And this is absolutely brilliant! A California mom is sharing how she navigates bringing her baby to the beach, and parents are loving her helpful tips. Kate Bast, mom to 1-year-old Lily, said she launched a TikTok page to document her hacks and one in particular received 6.6 million views. “Parents will send me pictures and videos of their kids enjoying the hacks,” Bast told “Good Morning America.” “The best part about it is seeing it helps people,” she added. Some of Bast’s ideas include storing beach toys in a mesh bag so parents aren’t bringing sand home with them. She also brings a baby bathtub since a baby is too young for the ocean. Bast warms the water under the sun and then supervises Lily as she splashes.
- Plus, the amazing LinkedIn mom skills that one mother added to her profile has everybody talking this morning. Here is just a snippet of what she wrote: “Like many others, I am unbelievably shook by how the pandemic is devastating working women-particularly mothers. My Mom Resume isn’t unique. I have no doubt that the Moms within the 156,000 women who left the workforce in December hold many, many more of the evasive skills we look for in our teams, colleagues, and leaders. Something is fundamentally, catastrophically broken if we are letting this type of talent leave the workforce. Perhaps if we shift the way we evaluate, prioritize, develop, and protect the skills we learn outside of the office, Moms would have a fighting chance.” Well said!
- And finally, we end the show with a special tribute to our own moms. Tune in to see pictures and messages about the ladies in our lives that we are all excited to share. Hope you join us for a special edition of GTU to kick off this Mother’s Day weekend.