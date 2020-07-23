We celebrate Gorgeous Grandma Day!

Kina Aspinall, CEO of The Modern Cloth Company lives in Orem, UT running a small business selling and shipping machine washable coloring cloths for children out of her home. This reusable coloring cloth is a way for kids to connect, create, and develop fine motor skills. This cloth promotes hours of entertainment and has hundreds of open ended play that you can do with it indoors. This is a sustainable toy that every parents needs to get their hands on during this very uncertain time!

Kina says working moms need a convenient activity to engage kids. This product is eco friendly cloth, it reduces paper waste, promotes less screen time, and increases creativity. No more paper cuts! The cloth is a great indoor activity, those slow mornings, rainy days and through the cold winter months here in Utah!

It’s a great gift for a baby shower, birthday and Christmas! IG: @themodernclothco FB: The Modern Cloth Company Discount code: GOODTHINGS20 for 20% off!