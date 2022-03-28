- On GTU Hour 2 this morning – We are celebrating Deena’s birthday from over the weekend! Did you know your birth chart can reveal a lot about your love life, identity, motivations, and special quirks. If you celebrate your birthday between March 21 and April 19, your zodiac sign is the trendsetting spitfire Aries. These fire signs are passionate, gutsy, spontaneous, competitive, and seize any opportunity to prove themselves. While they can be impulsive and confrontational, you can count on Aries to be honest and speak from the heart — even when it’s not easy. Deena tells us more about her favorite star sign.
- Plus, the world of James Bond is hitting the streaming world a lot sooner than you’d think. Amazon’s Prime Video has greenlit its first TV show based on the iconic British spy with “007’s Road to a Million,” a Bond-style spin on a race around the world. The eight-part series will be produced by Britain’s 72 Films (“The Rise of the Murdoch Dynasty,” “All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur”) and Bond guardians and producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, along with MGM Television. Sources tell Variety that the project has been in the works at Prime Video for around four years, long before the MGM deal was finalized, and it sits separately to any shows that are yet to come out of the pact.
- And the past two years have been hard on all of us, and everyone has found a different way to cope. Maybe you started a different workout routine or explored a new hobby to distract yourself. Or perhaps, like many of us, you’ve been so exhausted by the pandemic that you’ve slowly entered something called “goblin mode.” So what is goblin mode? In case you’ve never heard of the term (it was new to us, too), it’s a trend that “embraces the comforts of depravity,” according to The Guardian, who recently reported on the phenomenon. We’ll tell you what therapists are saying about it this morning.
- Finally, Broadway aficionados will now be able to enjoy the musical comedy Mr. Saturday Night for a very affordable price. The production behind the show just announced a digital lottery, which will allow lucky theater-goers to snag tickets for as low as $45. As BroadwayWorld reports, prospective winners will have a limited time to enter the lottery, which will be open from 10 am–4 pm on March 28, the day before the first performance. Winners will be randomly selected, and will only have 60 minutes to claim their offer. They will be limited to two tickets per entry, with seat allocation depending on availability. Want to go? We have all the details and more Hot Topics this morning on GTU Hour 2.
We celebrate Deena’s birthday and learn all about feisty Aries
