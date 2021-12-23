We celebrate all things Reagan on her last show

- On GTU Hour 2 this morning – It’s time to say not ‘goodbye’, but ‘see you later’ to our host Reagan Leadbetter. She is moving to South Carolina to be closer to her sons and we are celebrating all the incredible time she has spent with us on Utah television for more than two decades. We dusted off a VHS tape and we have a clip of her very first time on Good Things Utah way back in 2002. And all the throwback pictures we’ve collected ever since! Hope you tune in as the ladies each share what they will miss most about Reagan personally and professionally. Surae has a special gift for Reagan and quotes to share from Winnie the Pooh that will help her start her new life in South Carolina on a high note.
- And at the end of the show – Reagan says her final goodbyes and thank you to the viewers for their support all these years. We love you Reags and best wishes for a wonderful fresh start in South Carolina! Tune in with us for her special goodbye show this morning on GTU Hour 2.