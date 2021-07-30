We celebrate Ali’s last day on GTU

- On GTU Hour 2 this morning – We are all about Ali today on the show! For her last day we dove into the archives and pulled out fun moments from the past, including something we call “Ali-isms” that made us all smile (we’ll explain;) Tune in to see a look back at Ali’s time on the show over the last four years.
- Plus, when Pottery Barn and Airstream join forces to create a travel trailer experience, it is bound to be remarkable. Airstream has long been associated with staycations and camping experiences; however, the pandemic has brought on a wave of wanderlust, and the influx of glamping culture means the humble RV was due for a luxury revamp just about now! Named the Pottery Barn Special Edition Trailer, this design showcases “casual sophistication” and is meant for adventure addicts who fancy the style and luxury of living life king-size.
- And sleep is such an important part of our mental and physical health. And getting enough of it is essential to staying alert and refreshed. But if your bedroom doesn’t have the right vibe, it can be hard to catch those much-needed zzz’s. The solution? Create a more peaceful sleep space by applying the balancing principles of feng shui. Feng shui is an ancient Chinese art, with feng meaning “wind” and shui meaning “water.” And, according to its basic fundamentals, the bedroom is the most important part of your home. We’ll tell you how your room should be arranged for optimal flow.
- At the end of the show, our parting gifts to Ali and one last look at her adorable reason for leaving – baby Banks! Hope you join us for a fun Friday edition of GTU Hour 2.