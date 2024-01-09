- Reagan Leadbetter was right here with Nicea DeGering and Angie Larsen on Good Things Utah when it started back in 2002. She and Nicea met on television and became best friends. Reagan has since moved to Charleston, South Carolina (much to Nicea’s dismay) but we get to catch up with her this morning, live from Seaside, Florida where she is spending the week with friends.
- Reagan says as much as a Florida vacation sounds delightful, she in fact lived through a tornado warning last night. The winds were wild but she survived! She says she’s been traveling all over the world. She went to London and Budapest with her mom, Ecuador with friends, and golfed in Scotland and that’s all just in the past year. Reagan has fallen in love with Charleston and the water. She says she’s a mountain girl who now loves living by the ocean. Surae asked if she’s coming back home and she said “just to visit”.
- The move has let her reconnect with her two sons who also moved across the country to Kentucky, and if you are worried that the move has effected our favorite tv friendship – Nicea has already visited three times. We are saving a spot on the couch for you, come home soon and visit Reagan!
Nicea DeGering
Posted:
Updated:
