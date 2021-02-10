We can’t stop laughing at the Zoom cat filter that has now gone viral

- On Good Things Utah this morning – It’s the viral video that is guaranteed to make you laugh out loud today! Attorney Rod Ponton showed up to virtual court on time, even though it meant accidentally using a Zoom cat filter on his video conferencing account. The sidesplitting video went viral on Tuesday after it was shared on Twitter and YouTube by Judge Roy Ferguson of the 394th Judicial District of Texas. In it, Ponton appears as an adorable white kitten. His eyes and mouth move as he talks, but he remains in cat form. 2021 problems, right?!
- And a good morning routine is a foundational part of self-care, affecting everything from your energy levels and productivity to the state of your skin. But it is easy to fall into less-than-ideal habits without even realizing it ― particularly during a global pandemic when we are collectively coping with much bigger issues and routines have long gone out the window. Reagan has easy fixes for those morning routine mistakes!
- Plus, Michelle Obama is in a new kids’ show coming to Netflix this spring called “Waffles + Mochi,” and it stars a couple of adorable puppets. The former first lady shared her excitement about the project on social media this week.
- Finally, singer Pink’s 9 year old daughter Willow has apparently inherited her mom’s voice! In her first post to TikTok Pink shares her talent with her millions of followers. Hope you tune in to a Wednesday edition of GTU Hour One.