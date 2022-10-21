It’s a special edition of Friday films today with a big release movie to see, plus a mind-blowing list of the flicks turning 20 this year! Val Cameron has us covered, starting with Black Adam now in theaters, rated PG-13, it gets a B-.



The top 10 movies that are turning 20 has something for everyone, and they are all streaming! 10. Live action Scooby Doo. 9. 8 Mile 8.Harry Potter and The Chamber of Secrets. 7. Star Wars Attach of the Clones. 6. Chicago. 5. Catch Me If You Can. 4. Lilo & Stitch. 3. Spider-Man. 2. The Bourn Identity. 1. LOTR The Twin Towers.

