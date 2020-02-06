We ask Bachelor Pilot Pete if he’s engaged

- The Bachelor sat down to do a live interview with us after a busy two episode week of the hit show on ABC. Pilot Pete says he’s watching the drama unfold with the women along with all the rest of us and says even he is surprised at how much bickering went on behind the scenes this season. He teased something “big” coming up on next week’s episode. And we just had to ask, “Is he engaged?” Watch for his answer – but it’s safe to say – he WOULDN’T say. (but we do think he looks REALLY happy) Don’t forget to watch The Bachelor with Pilot Pete every Monday night at 7:00 pm on ABC4.