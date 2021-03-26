We are tackling the ‘confusables’, grammar mistakes you might not even realize you’re making

- On Good Things Utah this morning – Do you want to look more intelligent in conversation and writing? Here’s a look at the most common grammar mistakes – the ones we, as word experts and podcast hosts of NPR’s “You’re Saying it Wrong,” have heard about the most:
- apostrophes
Wrong: We need to get our sale’s numbers up.
Right: We need to get our sales numbers up.
This is an example of the all-too-frequent attack of the unnecessary apostrophe. People see an “s” at the end of a word and think: Add an apostrophe!
But often they shouldn’t. You use an apostrophe in a contraction (e.g., “there is” to “there’s”) or to show possession (e.g., “the manager’s pet peeve”). You don’t use one if the “s” is there simply to make a word a plural.
- everyday/every day
Wrong: He starts work everyday at 8 a.m.
Right: He starts work every day at 8 a.m.
“Everyday” (one word, no space) is an adjective describing something that’s very common, like an everyday occurrence. “Every day” (with the space) is an adverbial phrase that means each day.
For more common grammar errors click here: https://www.cnbc.com/2021/03/24/common-grammar-mistakes-that-make-people-cringe-and-make-you-look-less-smart-word-experts.html
Plus, if you’ve been having sticker shock at the gas pump, going on a road trip this summer could be a bit more expensive as demand for gas is expected to increase over the next several months, driving fuel prices higher. “People are getting vaccinated and case counts are going down,” said Gavin Roberts, assistant professor of economics at Weber State University. “People are feeling safer. The economy is opening up. So there is a widespread increase in global demand for crude oil and gasoline.”
Hope you join us for these hot topics and more on a fun Friday edition of GTU!