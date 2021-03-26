We are tackling the ‘confusables’, grammar mistakes you might not even realize you’re making

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are some events throughout the state to get you out and about! Check it out.

The Cottontail Scramble at the Tonaquint Nature Center in Saint George UT will be held Monday, March 29th. Peter Cottontail is coming! The hunt is open for kids ages 2-8 years old. Kids can start check-in and pick-up their bag and craft at 5:15 pm. Peter will be at the park starting at 5:15 pm to take pictures, and the Hunt will begin at 6 pm sharp! The first 75 children registered will receive an Easter Egg decorating kit! The kits will be given out at the events Registration fee is $35Tonaquint Nature Center 1851 South Dixie Drive, Saint George, UT 84770 https://www.sgcity.org/sportsandrecreation/allartsandrecreation/cottontailscramble

The Planemaker is happening at the Covey Center for the Arts in Provo. Lucas Lightbrow, a boy who loves airplanes and the color yellow and dreams of flying through the air, grows old before he meets a strange small boy who makes his dream come true. Marvin Payne is performing this magical one-man show now through tomorrow. Immerse yourself in a story told with songs about a man who rediscovers his dreams. Face coverings required, physical distanced seating enforced. Tickets online or at (801) 852-7007425 Mar 26, 2021 at 07:30 pm - 08:45 pm (Fri) Mar 27, 2021 at 07:30 pm - 08:45 pm (Sat) Covey Center for the Arts West Center Street, Provo https://www.provo.org/community/covey-center-for-the-arts

Exhibit of Second Annual Women: The Creative Edge at the Eccles Community Art Center in Ogden. A juried exhibit of works created by the resident women artists of Utah, a creative edge. The Eccles Art Center in Ogden, will display juried works that have been accepted for the Second Annual Women: The Creative Edge Competition during March 2021. Exhibit continues through March 27, 2021. State Covid Guidelines will be followed. Masks are required in the art center’s galleries.Mar 26, 2021 at 10:00 am - 04:00 pm (Fri) Mar 27, 2021 at 09:00 am - 03:00 pm (Sat) Eccles Community Art Center 2580 Jefferson Avenue, Ogden, UT https://ogden4arts.org/

Alta Snowshoe Tour Cottonwood Canyons Foundation at Alta Ski Area. The Cottonwood Canyons Foundation is proud to partner with Alta to offer guided snowshoe tours through Alta’s famous powder! Tours highlight the natural history of Little Cottonwood Canyon and the unique human history of Alta. To participate in this tour, you are required to wear multi-layer face covering over your nose and mouth. You must also maintain a six-foot distance between yourself and those from a different household. Tour sizes are limited to allow for proper social distancing at all times. $10. East State Highway 210/Little Cottonwood Canyon, Alta https://cottonwoodcanyons.org/https://www.nowplayingutah.com/event/alta-snowshoe-tour-2/