We are celebrating the kick off to our 20th season on GTU

- On Good Things Utah this morning – It’s a sweet tv anniversary! Join us as we celebrate 19 years here on GTU and kick off the first day of our 20th season. It all started 19 years ago on October 21, 2002. Nicea, Reagan and Angie came over from the ABC4 newsroom to try a new idea called Good Things Utah. We are sharing video of show rehearsals before that first big day. Plus, a few blooper videos – because as you all know, live tv doesn’t always go as planned!
- And we are also celebrating the upcoming wedding of our own Brian Carlson this weekend. Figuring out how to write a wedding toast can be an incredibly intimidating and nerve-inducing task. Wedding toasts can go one of two ways: they’re either hilarious, memorable, and totally sweet, or a train wreck waiting to happen and a moment guests dread. Every couple hopes the speeches at the reception fall into the first category, but there’s no guarantee—until now. To combat those awful speeches, Marisa Polansky and Kristine Keller founded Speech Tank, offering completely custom, one-of-a-kind toasts for any occasion. And what better reason to turn to the experts than for your best friend’s wedding? We sat down with Polansky and Keller to get the inside scoop on writing a totally killer speech. With their help, your audience will be begging for an encore!
- At the end of the show, our local and talented musical guest Emily Bea leads us in a Happy Birthday song to end our special anniversary of GTU Hour 2. Hope you tune in with us on a fun Thursday morning!