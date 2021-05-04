We are celebrating Star Wars Day and giving away tickets to see Garth Brooks in Salt Lake City

- On Good Things Utah this morning – We are starting Hour 2 with ideas on how to celebrate May 4th. From themed food to costumes, Surae has fun ideas for you and the family. Plus, how to win tickets to see Garth Brooks in person this summer. He’s coming to Rice Eccles Stadium and tickets go on sale Thursday but why not enter our sweepstakes and win! Head over to abc4.com/contests for details.
- Plus, May is full of opportunities to appreciate all the people in our lives. Not only does the month have Mother’s Day – it’s also got nurse and teacher appreciation weeks. While the pandemic has been rough on everyone, this month presents a special opportunity to recognize the people who have been keeping our health and education systems running during this crazy time. We have last minute gift ideas we think you will love!
- And finally, a recent online, unscientific survey by TODAY.com of more than 1,200 moms found that 83% feel burned out by the past year of pandemic parenting, and 60% “very rarely” or “never” take time to focus on their own well-being. Experts recommend centering activities for moms that can be done in five minutes or less. “Throw in your earphones and listen to your favorite, upbeat song, use a meditation app to regulate your breathing, pause and intentionally engage your senses for 60 seconds: what do you see, smell, or hear around you?” Dr. Whitney Casares suggested. “Do some gentle neck stretches at your desk or kitchen table, enjoy your morning cup of coffee while you journal, or use the gentle sound of the water to create a peaceful moment for yourself in the shower before you start your day.” Casares said that parents who practice making the world around them a little quieter feel more centered, which helps avoid burnout. If you would like to read the entire article click here: https://www.today.com/parents/101-free-cheap-easy-ideas-moms-de-stress-t216791
- And at the end of the show, Tiktok to the rescue! If your food is never heating up the way it should, there is a hack that can help. We should tell you it’s all about the placement! Hope you join us this morning for a fun second hour of GTU.