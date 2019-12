Keeping college affordable is a big deal these days. Keeping costs down is the number one thing Salt Lake City Community College does to make college affordable. Affordability is essential for student success and helps minimize student loan debt. In fact, students wanting to earn four-year degrees can save about $10,000 by first earning their associate’s degree at SLCC and then transferring to one of the state’s universities.

SLCC tuition assistance program started in 2016 and has helped full-time students cover the cost of tuition when federal grants fall short. When a student is eligible for only some federal financial aid, SLCC promises to pay the rest. To date, their Promise program has awarded $2.75 million to more than 2,000 full-time students.