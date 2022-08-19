- On Good Things Utah Hour 2 – Happy National Lemonade Day! Tune in and celebrate with us – Hot Dog on a Stick dropped by their newest flavor of lemonade: Coconut. Just what you need for your end of summer refreshment.
- Plus, actor Alison Brie can reduce her secret to a happy marriage to just one word. “Communication. It’s all about good communication,” the “Community” actor, who has been married to fellow actor and director Dave Franco for five years, told ET in an interview published Wednesday. “Everybody says it, but I think that’s why we try to work together so much honestly, just so we can spend more time together,” she told the outlet. “So we don’t have to be apart so much.” “But even when we’re apart, we really make an effort to connect every day, and that’s important,” Brie added.
- And being an adult is tough! Nothing can ever fully prepare you for being an adult. Once you leave childhood behind, the responsibilities, let-downs and setbacks come at you fast. It’s tiring and expensive, and there’s no easy-to-follow roadmap for happiness and success. Nothing can ever fully prepare you for being an adult. Once you leave childhood behind, the responsibilities, let-downs and setbacks come at you fast. It’s tiring and expensive, and there’s no easy-to-follow roadmap for happiness and success. A Reddit user named u/Frequent-Pilot5243 asked the online forum, “What’s an adult problem nobody prepared you for?” and there were a lot of profound answers that get to the heart of the disappointing side of being an adult. One theme that ran through many responses is the feeling of being set adrift. When you’re a kid, the world is laid out as a series of accomplishments. You learn to walk, you figure out how to use the bathroom, you start school, you finish school, maybe you go to college, and so on. Tune in as the hosts share their least favorite parts of ‘adulting’.
- Finally, the Gerber baby contest is fun. But have you ever voted in the USA Mullet Championship? Finalists in the kids categories were selected earlier this week, and now they’re up for online judging. Polls close Friday, so keep that in mind while you mull over the mullets. Kevin Begola, President of the USA Mullet Championship, told TODAY Parents he’s “blown away” by the precision of this year’s young contestants. “A great mullet starts right behind the ear,” Begola explained. “If you shave it too far back, it almost becomes a mohawk.” Don’t worry, we have the ‘too cool for school’ visuals!
- At the end of the show – Parents heading out on a road trip with their kids might be wondering how to entertain everyone in the car for an extended period. It’s a valid concern! Corinne McDermott, founder of the family travel website Have Baby Will Travel, recommends car games for kids. A car game is any activity you can do individually, or as a group to pass the time on long drives. “It’s great to have a few up your sleeve to turn to as screen alternatives,” McDermott told TODAY Parents. Tune in for that list of car games and so much more on the second hour of Good Things Utah.